Lil Nas X Reveals He Wants To Work With Drake And Nicki Minaj Together

Lil Nas X is all set for the release of his debut studio album MONTERO. The singer has already received awards for his single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). The singer appeared at the MTV VMA last week and bagged the award for the song. While the singer has already worked with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Doja Cat in his upcoming album, he also expressed his wish to work with Drake and Nicki Minaj. Here is how Lil Nas X revealed that he wants to work with Drake and Nicki Minaj -

In an interview with Variety at the VMAs, Lil Nas X was asked who would he wish to work with next. The singer gave the question a thought and then came up with Drake and Nicki Minaj. He shared how he loves the two celebrated musicians and would want to work with them. He further shared he wants to work with the two at the same time.

Lil Nas X's wins at the MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X turned up in a lavender off-shoulder suit with a long train. The singer stole eyes at the award show with his off-beat outfit inspired by a blend of masculinity and feminity. Moreover, the show turned up to be a successful night for the MONTERO singer as he won three awards for his single song. He took home the awards for Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

Lil Nas X is excited to drop his baby, MONTERO

Lil Nas X cannot keep calm as his music album, MONTERO, is set to release today, September 17. The singer is treating his debut studio album as his baby and even threw a baby shower for the same. Taking to Instagram, Lil Nas X shared a glimpse of his baby shower at which nobody showed up. In the caption, the 22-year-old wrote, "spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(".

Earlier this week, the singer released the official list of songs from his music album. The list topped with, Call Me By Your Name. It also had the singer's collaboration with Jack Harlow for Industry Baby, Elton John for On Of Me, Doja Cat for Scoop, and Megan Thee Stallion for Dolla Sign Slime.

Image: AP