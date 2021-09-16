Lil Nas X Reveals Names Of Two Pop Stars Who Are His Biggest Inspiration; Read

Rapper/singer Lil Nas X has recently made heads turn at this year's Met Gala event by pulling off three golden regal attires and is now awaiting the release of his first album Montero. The Industry Baby singer, who has entertained the audiences with his must-watch performances, recently spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, as per People about how two of the iconic names in the pop music industry have influenced his career and music.

Speaking to Lowe, the 22-year-old singer mentioned that he counts Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat as his biggest inspirations. He described the Hannah Montana star as 'the sweetest person ever' adding that she doesn't realise how much of a legend she is. He also described Doja Cat as a 'f—ing star'. The interview comes shortly after this singer's impressive performance at the MTV Video Music Awards recently, where his track Montero bagged awards for the video of the year, best direction, and best visual effects.

Lil Nas X reveals his two biggest inspirations

The singer was all praises for Miley Cyrus, who has garnered respect for Lil Nas after she figured out her true self, despite her being Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter and as well as Disney's most popular teen idols. He added that he admires Miley's 'ability to constantly change herself'. Doja Cat is another inspirational icon for him, who he started admiring post her VMA stint last year. Lauding her Say So performance, for which she took home the award for the new artist of the year in 2020, Nas said it inspired him to hit the gym in a quest for a better shape to deliver 'crazier, better performances'.

Calling Doja's personality 'really colourful and pop', he mentioned that she's a fun person, who doesn't overburden herself with seriousness. Hailing her grounded aura, he added that the Kiss Me More singer puts in efforts, without boasting about 'I am the best. I am the queen of everything'.

The rapper is gearing up for his first studio album Montero, which is expected to release on September 17, 2021. The album will witness the singer collaborating with Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. Its title was announced in March 2021 following the release of Montero (Call Me by Your Name). On the other hand, Nas is famous for his singles Sun Goes Down, Old Town Road as well as Industry Baby.

(IMAGE: AP)