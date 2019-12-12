List Of Shreya Ghoshal's Songs Of 2019 That Should Be On Your Playlist

A gem who was discovered from reality television, Shreya Ghoshal started singing at a young age of three. By 16, she had won the coveted Sa Re Ga Ma and soon after, she had the nation hooked to her mellifluous voice. This singer is truly gifted talent and has managed to make an irreplaceable for herself in the last few years. As the year is going to end in a few weeks, we have curated a list of some of her super-hit songs of the year 2019.

Slow Motion

The song is from the movie Bharat which featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Nakash Aziz also lent voice along with Shreya for this song. The romantic comedy song features Salman and Disha together for the first time. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also has Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles.

Yeh Aaina

The song is from one of the highest-grossing films of the year Kabir Singh, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film was a remake of Sandeep Vanga’s directorial Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which was released in 2017. The music and lyrics were given by Amaal Mallik and Irshad Kamil respectively.

Ghar More Pardesiya

The song was featured in multi-starrer film Kalank, which has Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Jugraafiya

The song is from the movie Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and the Udit Narayan. Music and lyrics were given by Ajay Atul and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar.

Katthai Katthai

Helmed and written by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal features debutant Sharmin Segal and Meezan Jaffrey in the lead role. It is a remake of 2004 Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony. The movie is a contemporary love story and was released on July 5, 2019.

