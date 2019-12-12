List Of Arijit Singh's Splendid Songs Of 2019 To Listen To

Arijit Singh is one of the most well-known playback singers in Bollywood. He has predominantly sung in Hindi and Bengali but has also performed in other Indian languages. His versatility and his soulful voice are some of the many reasons why he is regarded as one of the most successful singers in the industry. He has achieved a lot of success over the years, and his songs have gone on to become one of the most well-known songs of that year. Check out a few of his best songs of the year here.

Pachtaoge

Pachtaoge combines Arijit Singh’s melodic voice with Vicky Kaushal’s phenomenal screen presence. The non-movie single song was released on August 23, 2019, and has approximately 306 million views on YouTube. The song is a melodic number that forays the complex emotions of love, cheating and betrayal. Pachtaoge stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Nora Fatehi. The song was much appreciated for its impactful lyrics and Arijit Singh’s soulful voice.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum from the Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh had the entire nation falling in love with its deep-cutting lyrics. The song essays the story of a man who misses his beloved after being separated from him. Kabir Singh was gripped with controversies, however, there is no denying that the movie featured some of the most romantic tracks of the year. The song has more than 107 million views on YouTube.

Ghungroo

The funky dance number from the movie War is one of the most catchy songs of Arijit Singh. The song is a romantic party number duet sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Ghungroo is composed by Vishal- Shekhar and is allegedly shot at the beaches of Positano on the Amalfi Coast. The song is filed on Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

Ve Maahi

Ve Maahi is a romantic number from the Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesri. The beautiful song features some of the most upbeat yet soulful music by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the song are written by Tanishk Bagchi as well. The song has more than 315 million views on YouTube.

Thodi Jagah

The song Thodi Jagah from the movie Marjaavaan is one of the most melodious romantic songs of the year. The song is composed on Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria and it features the Sidharth reminiscing the memories of Tara as he is locked up in jail. The slow-paced melodic number is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The heartfelt lyrics of the song are written by Rashmi Virag. The song has more than 45 million views on YouTube.

