Sidharth Malhotra Songs That Should Be On Every Romantic's Playlist

Sidharth Malhotra is a Bollywood heartthrob who began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar in 2010, for the film My Name Is Khan. He made his debut as a lead in Karan Johar’s film Student of the year. Later on, he made a lot of different award-winning movies, which gave us beautiful romantic songs. Here are a few songs that you would love:

Sidharth Malhotra's best love songs

Sau Aasmaan

Sau Aasmaan is a song from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. The movie features Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. This song is one of the best romantic songs, released in 2016. The song was shot in Thailand and the song shows Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra as a lead pair. The song has been sung by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hun Kahan is another fan-favorite romantic song from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. This song shows Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s growing love from their childhood. The song is sung by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad. This song reminds people of their very first childhood love.

Ishq Bulaava

Ishq Bulaava is a romantic song from the movie Hassee Toh Phasee. The song features Sidharth Malhotra alongside Parineeti Chopra. The song is sung by Sanam Puri and Shipra Goyal. The song was liked by many. It has catchy and adorable lyrics that made the audience fall in love with it. It shows strong chemistry between Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra.

Tum hi Aana

Tum hi Aana is one of the latest romantic songs, from the movie Marjaavaan. The video features Sidharth Malhotra in jail while recalling his time with his love. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The song received a good response from the audience.

