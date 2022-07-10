Lizzo Treats Fans With 'Vizzo' Video Featuring BTS’ V Grooving To ‘About Damn Time’

American singer Lizzo's much-loved track About Damn Time is one of the chartbusters of the ongoing year. The hit track was crooned by Lizzo herself and within no time it became an instant hit with several netizens hopping onto the About Damn Time trend on their social media handles.

With the foot-tapping song creating a massive buzz online and garnering love from all corners, recently, prominent South Korean boy band BTS' member Kim Tae-hyung aka 'V' was seen grooving to Lizzo's sensational track. After coming across Kim's video, Lizzo was on cloud nine and she headed to her social media space to express her happiness by sharing a #Vizzo clip.

Lizzo shares '#Vizzo' video with BTS’ V

Lizzo's happiness knew no bounds after discovering that BTS' V grooved to her song About Damn Time in their new video blog. As soon as Lizzo saw the video, she took to her Twitter handle and shared a collage video featuring her along with BTS' V. The clip witnessed both the stars showing off similar moves while jamming to About Damn Time. Sharing the clip, Lizzo wrote in the caption, "#VIZZO." In a separate tweet, Lizzo wrote, "Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?"

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, the video clip was a part of a fun 'BTS VLOG' surfaced on youtube this weekend. The video highlighted a day in V's life as he was seen driving around the city in his car.

Lizzo says that she texts BTS star J-Hope

As per a report by the Independent, Lizzo revealed on Audacy's podcast that she got J-Hope's number and has been texting him since then. She called him a 'great texter' and mentioned he was also 'expressive'. She also noted he never leaves anyone on 'read' and apologises if it takes him a while to reply. She said-

"I got J-Hope’s number, so we have been texting. He’s a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you on read. If it’s been a while since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologises for how long it’s taken."

