Louis Tomlinson's New Song 'Don't Let It Break Your Heart' Gives Hope To The Fans

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, recently released his new single Don't Let It Break Your Heart. The singer has also announced that he will release his first-ever solo album on January 31, 2020. His latest single has created quite a buzz among the audience. The song is for someone who going through a hard phase in his life or for someone who has been through a lot. Furthermore, the song also gives the listener a faith of hope. The lyrics of the song say that whatever is hurting you, shall eventually pass and in the end, you will learn something from it. Fans have really shared a lot of love for the meaningful song.

Upcoming album

Louis had previously dropped songs like Two of Us, We Made It and Kill My Mind among which Two of Us received over 9.7 million views on YouTube. Fans are eagerly waiting for Louis Tomlinson's upcoming album. The album has been titled Walls. He recently shared a glimpse of his song on his Instagram handle.

The singer recently performed his song Don't Let It Break Your Heart on X-Factor from where he started his journey of music. The singer performed the song on X-Factor's semifinals. Here is One Direction singer's performance.

The singer also announced his world tour in 2020. Nearly tickets for half of the places have already been sold out as it is mentioned in the picture he shared on his Twitter handle. Here is the tweeted image which Louis Tomlinson shared.

Buzzing to be adding shows in Mexico and Chile to the tour! https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/sDHRIdU8tq — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 25, 2019

