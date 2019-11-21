Liam Payne Tweets The Sweetest Message To Billie Eilish For Grammy Nominations

Liam Payne took to Twitter to congratulate Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish for her Grammy nomination. Billie Eilish has now become the youngest artist to be ever nominated for the music awards. Read on to know more about Liam’s sweet tweet to Billie Eilish.

Liam Payne congratulates Billie Eilish for her Grammy nominations

In his tweet, Liam Payne stated that he loved the fact that Billie Eilish became the youngest Grammy-nominated artist. He further stated that it is really cool to see this progress. He continued his tweet by mentioning that he loved Billie’s new single and also added that it sounds amazing. Liam Payne’s tweet was flooded with his fans wanting a collaboration between the two. Some of them also tweeted that Liam will also get nominated someday. Check out Liam’s tweet here.

Love that @billieeilish became youngest Grammy nominated artist really cool to see... huge congrats new single sounds amazing 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 20, 2019

Liam Payne is currently gearing up for the release of his debut album. The album that has been titled LP1 will be out on December 6. Apart from gearing for the album release the former One Direction singer also actively supports fellow artists.

Also read | Grammy Awards 2020: Here Are All The Nominees For The General Field

Also read | Liam Payne Speaks About Therapy, Fatherhood, Anxiety, And Success

Currently, all the former One Direction band members are working on their solo careers. Harry Styles recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live and Liam Payne also laughed it off the subtle shade that Styles threw at Zayn. Niall Horan is following in fellow band member’s footstep and is set to perform on SNL. Niall Horan is set to work alongside Marriage Story actor Scarlett Johansson. The episode is set to air on December 16. Louis Tomlinson recently had a mini-reunion with Niall in Mexico. Both the former One Direction singers performed in Mexico at a festival. Three members from the band are set to embark on their tours. Harry Styles is set to go on tour in April 2020, Niall will be touring alongside Lewis Capaldi, and Louis Tomlinson will be also going on his first solo tour.

Also read | Harry Styles And Liam Payne To Reunite After The Dissolvement Of One Direction

Also read | Billie Eilish's New Children Merchandise Line Screams Leisure For Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.