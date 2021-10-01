‘Love For Sale’: Lady Gaga Breaks Down As Tony Bennett Sketches Her For Album Cover

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album, Love for Sale will not be the duo's first collaboration and Gaga has been sharing glimpses and sneak-peeks from behind the scenes for her fans and followers on a regular basis. The duo has now taken to YouTube to share a short video of when Bennett told Gaga that he wanted to draw a sketch of her for the cover of their album. On seeing the final outcome of Tony Bennett's sketch, Gaga got emotional and broke down.

Lady Gaga breaks down as Tony Bennett sketches her for the cover of their album, Love for Sale

The video uploaded on Lady Gaga's YouTube channel gives viewers a glimpse into the through process and efforts that went behind creating the album cover for Gaga and Bennett's Love for Sale. The video starts with Bennett telling Gaga, "I was thinking of doing a sketch of you for the cover — a nice, clean picture of you." Gaga couldn't believe her ears at first, but then said, "I would love that."

The video features melodious music playing in the background as Bennett sketches away with his steady hand and Gaga poses for him in a shimmering black dress. However, when the singer and songwriter, who is known for her chart-topping numbers including Bad Romance, Telephone, Alejandro and many more saw the sketch Bennett had made of her, she became overwhelmed as tears filled her eyes. She said, "It's beautiful, it's so beautiful. It makes me cry." The trailer for the album was also released recently and featured some behind-the-scenes clips from the album.

Gaga had earlier revealed that Love for Sale would be her final album with Bennett after he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The first time the two musical icons got together was for the cover of The Lady Is a Tramp for Duets II, Bennett's 2011 album. The duo also went on the Cheek to Cheek tour between 2014 and 2015, before Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. Susan Benedetto, Bennett's wife had earlier mentioned that his medical team had encouraged him to continue working on his music.

Image: Instagram/@ladygaga