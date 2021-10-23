Luke Bryan To Host CMA Awards 2021; Here's The Full List Of Star Performers

Quick links:
Ahead of the much-awaited 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards 2021, the first lineup of performers was recently unveiled by the organisers.
The Country Music Association Awards, also known as the CMA Awards, honour country music artists and broadcasters for their achievement in the country music industry.
CMA Awards 2021 will include numerous talented country music artists who will be gracing the stage with their stellar performances. Jimmie Allen, CMA New Artist of the Year nominee will be performing his hit song, Freedom Was A Highway, while MA Entertainer of the Year and five-time nominee, Eric Church will be performing Heart on Fire, a song from his popular album, Heart.
Carly Pearce, the two-time CMA nominee and Ashley McBryde, will be performing their duet, Never Wanted to Be That Girl. On the other hand, even Blake Shelton, 10 times CMA winner, will be setting the stage ablaze with his song, Come Back as a Country Boy. Other notable artists performing at the event will include Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.
Luke Bryan, a popular American country music singer and songwriter, will be making his hosting debut at the CMA Awards 2021. The artist is best known for his albums-- I'll Stay Me, Doin' My Thing, Tailgates & Tanlines, Crash My Party, and Spring Break...Here to Party among others.
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
'Famous Friends'– Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
'The Good Ones' – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
'Hell Of A View' – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
'One Night Standards' – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
The award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
'Heart' – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
'Skeletons' – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
'29' – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
'Dangerous: The Double Album '– Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
The award goes to Songwriter(s)
'Hell Of A View'
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
'One Night Standards'
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
'Forever After All'
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
'The Good Ones'
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
'Starting Over'
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
