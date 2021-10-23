Last Updated:

Luke Bryan To Host CMA Awards 2021; Here's The Full List Of Star Performers

As the 55th Annual CMA Awards prepare to honour the best of country music artists soon, here's a look at all the star performers, award nominees and more.

CMA Awards 2021 performers list

Ahead of the much-awaited 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards 2021, the first lineup of performers was recently unveiled by the organisers. 

The Country Music Association Awards, also known as the CMA Awards, honour country music artists and broadcasters for their achievement in the country music industry. 

Who will be performing at CMA Awards 2021?

CMA Awards 2021 will include numerous talented country music artists who will be gracing the stage with their stellar performances. Jimmie Allen, CMA New Artist of the Year nominee will be performing his hit song, Freedom Was A Highway, while  MA Entertainer of the Year and five-time nominee, Eric Church will be performing Heart on Fire, a song from his popular album, Heart.  

Carly Pearce, the two-time CMA nominee and Ashley McBryde, will be performing their duet, Never Wanted to Be That Girl. On the other hand, even Blake Shelton, 10 times CMA winner, will be setting the stage ablaze with his song, Come Back as a Country Boy. Other notable artists performing at the event will include Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards. 

Who will host CMA Awards 2021?

Luke Bryan, a popular American country music singer and songwriter, will be making his hosting debut at the CMA Awards 2021. The artist is best known for his albums-- I'll Stay MeDoin' My ThingTailgates & TanlinesCrash My Party, and Spring Break...Here to Party among others. 

CMA Awards 2021 Nominations: 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:

Eric Church  

Luke Combs   

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert    

Chris Stapleton  

 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

'Famous Friends'– Chris Young with Kane Brown  

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young  

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt 

 

'The Good Ones' – Gabby Barrett  

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale  

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin 

 

'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton 

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

 

'Hell Of A View' – Eric Church  

Producer: Jay Joyce  

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

 

'One Night Standards' – Ashley McBryde  

Producer: Jay Joyce  

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)  

'Heart' – Eric Church  

Producer: Jay Joyce 

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

 

'Skeletons' – Brothers Osborne  

Producer: Jay Joyce  

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

 

'29' – Carly Pearce 

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins  

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore  

 

'Dangerous: The Double Album '– Morgan Wallen  

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi  

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi 

 

'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton  

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

 

SONG OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Songwriter(s)  

'Hell Of A View'  

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell  

 

'One Night Standards'   

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde 

 

'Forever After All'   

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford  

 

'The Good Ones'   

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick 

 

'Starting Over'   

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton  

 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:   

Gabby Barrett 

Carly Pearce  

Miranda Lambert    

Ashley McBryde   

Maren Morris   

 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:...Click here to see full list.

 

