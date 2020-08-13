Mac Miller’s KIDS Album Releases New Songs To Mark Its 10th Anniversary, Watch Video

Before Mac Miller had amassed enviable fame and critical acclaim through his albums, he was trying to carve a niche for himself in the hip-hop sphere. It was his KIDS mixtape which he released in the year 2010 after signing a deal with Rostrum Records which proved to be a breakthrough in his career. Now, to keep his legacy alive and to commemorate the mixtape's tenth anniversary, the deluxe version of the album has treated fans with some new songs.

Mac Miller's KIDS' deluxe version releases 2 songs

After the KIDS mixtape, Mac's popularity had further soared higher after he released his album, XXL Freshman Class Inclusion which was unveiled in the year 2011. The rapper's estate has recently come out with the deluxe version of his KIDS mixtape to celebrate his glorious works two years after his demise. This has also enabled fans to remember some of his memorable tracks like Kool-Aid And Frozen Pizza and Nikes On My Feet. Now the deluxe version of the KIDS mixtape has released two new songs titled Back In The Day and Ayye.

Mac Miller's Circle to receive a deluxe version

The deluxe version of KIDS was launched by his estate seven months after they had released his first posthumous album Circles. It was done with the help of producer Jon Brion with whom the Self Care singer was working with for the album before his death. According to a news report in Uproxx, like KIDS, Miller's album, Circles will also be receiving a deluxe re-issue two months after its initial release. The tracks Ayye and Back In The Day was added to the KIDS mixtape after Mac's estate asked all his fans to aid them to contribute a new project which will be dedicated to retaining the Hand Me Down singer's legacy. The project will be aimed at celebrating the rapper's works and life at large. The rapper's estate also established a toll-free number which was used to collect the fond memories, stories, experiences, and the well-wishes from the late rapper's fans.

For the unversed, Mac passed away on September 7, 2018, from an accidental drug overdose. Following his tragic demise, thousands of his fans kept a vigil for him on September 11, 2018, at Pittsburgh's Blue Slide Park. The location is still considered to be a place of memorial for Mac.

