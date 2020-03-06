Post Malone's Latest Concert Video Has Fans Saying 'Don't Want Another Mac Miller'

Music lovers across the world consider Post Malone as one of the biggest singing superstars this generation has ever seen. His music is much loved by people from all over the world. Even famous stars like Justin Bieber have heaped praises on him for his talent and showmanship.

Post Malone latest concert video has fans saying 'Don't Want Another Mac Miller'

Malone is known for his live performances that are filled with enthusiasm and raw energy. The singer was appreciated in the past for being an excellent frontman and having commendable crowd control. However, at a recent concert, the singer's appearance made fans were quite concerned for his well-being

A video surfaced on Twitter by a TikTok user that showed Malone performing for a large crowd in a white shirt and jeans. The singer can be seen approaching the stage. However, he trips and almost falls in a rather unusual way. Malone then continues to rock back and forth trying to maintain balance before eventually hitting the ground. The singer rolled on the surface for a bit and later went back on his one knee continuing to perform despite his questionable state.

Fans showed concern in the video that surfaced and even said that they are afraid.

I keep seeing videos of post Malone struggling and I SWEAR TO GOD IF SOMETHING HAPPENS TO HIM pic.twitter.com/VuWsZzaO1C — Karely 🏌🏽‍♀️ (@trashcanmami) March 6, 2020

please let us know ur okay @PostMalone 🥺❤️ we love u — brittany (@Brittany_broski) March 6, 2020

Malone was known to have struggled with addiction, therefore fans mentioned the case of Mac Miller who died not too long ago. Fans flooded Twitter with concerns for the Sunflower singer. Here are some of the reactions.

YALL POST MALONE IS NOT DOING WELL!!! I DONT WANT ANOTHER MAC MILLER INCIDENT PLS RT THIS SO MAYBE IT GETS TO THE RIGHT PERSON pic.twitter.com/CvPi6d61rk — 🆅🅸🅽🅽🆈 (@lilshitdamon) March 6, 2020

Protect Post Malone at all cost! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 6, 2020

I see all of these videos of @PostMalone and I NEED to know you’re okay!! Please tell us you’re doing okay. We love you so much and want you to to be okay. Please tell us you’re doing okay. We’re begging you — Brittney (@Brittne15748428) March 6, 2020

