How Ariana Grande Reacted After Pete Davidson Got Candid About Their Breakup; Read

The Saturday Night Live actor, Pete Davidson, recently sat down for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. He had a deep and personal interview and also revealed that he has no hard feelings about his ex-Ariana Grande breaking off their engagement after Mac Miller's tragic demise. Pete also revealed that he knew his romance with Ariana would be coming to an end with Mac's passing.

Ariana Grande's reaction Pete Davidson opening up about their breakup revealed

A source in a conversation with a leading portal said that Pete Davidson's honestly is what Ariana Grande loved the most about him. The source added that Ari knows Pete has his own demons and him talking it out will help immensely. The source added that they both had an understanding that what they had was amazing but it was not the right time to continue.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande Gets Emotional After Her Grammys 2020 Performance

The insider further continued to tell that the portal that they are both in different places in their life where being friends is what they need. The source also revealed that Ariana Grande was not upset with what Davidson said but is actually happy to hear that he seems to be learning from it all and maturing from it. The source added that Ariana will always support Pete because she knows the real him and where he is coming from.

In the interview where Pete Davidson also discussed his relationship with other ex-girlfriends, Pete said that even Ariana Grande would confirm that he told her that she should do what she needs to do. He further told Ari that he would be there until she does not want him to be there anymore. He said that he pretty much knew it was over around that time. He added that it was really horrible and that he could not imagine what going through it is like. He also said that Ariana really loved Mac and was not putting on a show or anything and added that he sends prayers to Mac's family and all his friends.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande And Mikey Foster Fuel Rumours By Enjoying A Date Night At Disneyland

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande broke up in early May in 2018 after being together for over 2 years. She began dating Pete Davidson soon after the breakup. The duo got engaged after a romance of three weeks together. Four months later, Mac's passing hit her like a rock. She cancelled performances to allow herself to grieve his death and five weeks later, she called off her engagement to Pete.

ALSO READ | Pete Davidson Says It Was 'over' With Ariana Grande After Her Ex-BF Mac Miller's death

ALSO READ | Pete Davidson Throws Shade At Ariana Grande In His Latest Stand-up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.