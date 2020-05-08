Madonna Clarifies That She Contracted COVID During Paris Tour, Says 'I Thought It Was Flu'

Recently, pop diva Madonna revealed that she has been tested positive for the Covid-19 antibodies, by sharing the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV. As it turns out, Madonna contracted the virus while on her Paris Tour, as the singer recently took to her Instagram to talk about the 'sensationalist headlines' and addressed her health status. Read details.

Madonna mentioned that when a person gets tested positive for antibodies it means that he/she had the inactive virus in the body. Adding to the same, Madonna revealed that she was sick at the end of her tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago, along with many other artists in the show. Furthermore, the singer added that she and her team thought that they were caught up with some bad flu. Take a look at the post shared by Madonna:

Read the full statement by Madonna:

I'm greatful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for COVID -19!! 🙏🏼

And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus. I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time, e all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19

Recently, Madonna took to her Instagram handle to announce her partnership with Microsoft’s Bill Gates. The singer announced that she will be donating $1 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations’ Therapeutics Accelerator program, which aims to find a drug to cure or treat COVID-19.

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 1.28 Million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy and the UK combined. New York remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,20,000 cases. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 76,000 people have died due to COVID-19.

