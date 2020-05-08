Robert De Niro Wishes To Essay Andrew Cuomo If There Is Coronavirus Themed Film

Rober De Niro has essayed iconic roles in Hollywood like Detective Eddie Flemming in 15 minutes, the charming yet mischievous villain Max Cady in Cape Fear and more. The latter was a psychopathic role breaking all the set norms of a villain. He is known for the variety he brings to the plot with every passing movie. Robert De Niro expressed that he would want to be a part of a coronavirus themed film if it is ever made in Hollywood. This time he would love to put his ages of work experience into test by essaying Andrew Cuomo in the reel story of the ongoing situation.

De Niro wishes to essay the governor in a future coronavirus story film

When the host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert asked, what role he would wish to essay in a probable coronavirus film, Robert De Niro said, “Cuomo” in an instant. The veteran actor has been following the work of Andrew Cuomo after New York saw a surge in the highly contagious coronavirus cases. He said that the leader’s Emergency State Respond Fund was the need of the hour, as the high no of cases strained the health care in the state.

At the moment, the USA has over 12 lakh coronavirus cases and over 70000 thousand deaths. The hotspot is New York, where many lives were lost. Robert De Niro said in the interview that Andrew Cuomo’s truth and transparency while dealing with the situation has made more people be precautious during the pandemic.

Furthermore, Rober De Niro compared Andrew Cuomo and the president of the United States, Donald Trump. He said that Andrew is doing things the way a president should be doing. He thinks the 'lacklustre' approach of the president has resulted in such a number in the United States. He believes that if the president would have called for major lockdowns and precautionary measures than the start then the number would not have been so much. Robert De Niro has been critical of the president and the centre’s ‘failure’ to control the pandemic outbreak.

