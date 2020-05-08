Coronavirus: UP CM Calls Pandemic An 'eye-opener', Lauds PM Modi For Quick Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday during a video conference with the Buddhist Monks on the occasion of Buddha Purnima said that the Coronavirus pandemic is an "eye-opener" for all. According to him, the Coronavirus is one of the biggest diseases to plague the world. He further stressed on the importance of self-discipline while being forced to stay indoors.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the immediate measures to try to curb the COVID-19 crisis, the Chief Minister cited the example of the virus outbreak in the US and said, "It is by taking timely decisions that we have achieved a great deal of success in fighting with the coronavirus. The death toll in our country too is also less." He also drew comparisons between the COVID-19 situation in the European countries.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has around 1,800 active cases. According to CM Yogi Adityanath, "This is because of the contributions of the people of Uttar Pradesh towards the country's fight against the coronavirus. They followed the rules of the lockdown and self-discipline judiciously."

Global Prayer Week for COVID warriors

The Ministry of Culture on Wednesday announced that the Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. It is also been dedicated as Global Prayer Week in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, prayer ceremonies were streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini, Nepal; Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, India; Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, India; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, India; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanwelisaya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 52,952, including 35,902 active cases. While 1,783 deaths have been reported overall, around 15,267 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country.

