MAMA 2020 Nominations: Here Is How You Can Vote For Your Favourite Nominees

The nominations for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony were recently announced. Korean Boy band BTS is ruling this year’s nomination list, as the septet has been nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and Worldwide Fans’ Choice categories. More so, the band’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite, too, is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance Male Group categories. Besides BTS, artists like Gaho, V and Suga, too, are nominated this year. Here is how you can vote for your favourite nominee.

How to Vote for MAMA 2020 nominees?

Go the 2020 Mama official website.

To vote for an artist nominated in any category, sign up with the website and compulsorily vote for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

You must vote on mandatory categories and if you opt-out of it, your vote will not be finalised.

After selecting the category, vote for a nominee.

After done voting in the mandatory and optional categories, click on the VOTING COMPLETE button to finalize their vote!

If fans don’t complete their vote, it won’t be applied in the voting results.

Voting will close on December 5 at 23:59 (KST)

Major MAMA 2020 nominations

Best Male Artist:

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Tayemin

Best Female Artist:

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

Best Male Group:

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group:

Red Velvet

BLACKPINK

TWICE

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh my Girl

MNET Asian Music Awards

Organised by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet, MNET Asian Music Awards will be held virtually on December 6 in Seoul, South Korea due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming award ceremony will mark its 22nd anniversary. If the rumours are to be believed, the award function was earlier scheduled to be held in Hong Kong, however, the idea was later dropped due to the political unrest in the region. The award is mostly given to artists from east Asia.

