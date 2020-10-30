MAMA 2020 Nominations: Here Is How You Can Vote For Your Favourite Nominees

Quick links:
The nominations for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony were recently announced. Korean Boy band BTS is ruling this year’s nomination list, as the septet has been nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and Worldwide Fans’ Choice categories. More so, the band’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite, too, is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance Male Group categories. Besides BTS, artists like Gaho, V and Suga, too, are nominated this year. Here is how you can vote for your favourite nominee.
Organised by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet, MNET Asian Music Awards will be held virtually on December 6 in Seoul, South Korea due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming award ceremony will mark its 22nd anniversary. If the rumours are to be believed, the award function was earlier scheduled to be held in Hong Kong, however, the idea was later dropped due to the political unrest in the region. The award is mostly given to artists from east Asia.
[#2020MAMA] 2020 MAMA Nomination starts today!— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) October 29, 2020
2020.10.29(THU)
🕔 5PM(KST) Nomination On-Air
🕕 6PM(KST) Vote Open
Gate to NEW-TOPIA, 2020 MAMA
2020.12.06 (SUN)#MnetASIANMUSICAWARDS #MAMA #Mnet pic.twitter.com/MDkhkaW5ee
