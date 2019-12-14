BTS Wins More Than 15 Honours In Just Two Awards Event; Know The Full List

BTS is trending on Twitter with the hashtag #BTSwins10. BTS fandom also known as Army is sharing the massive celebration due to their back to back wins on several Korean and American award shows. BTS army is basically celebrating on behalf of the seven-member boyband. The award-winning spree of BTS started post their first broadcast win for I need You Mv on the show M Countdown in 2015. Post this win, the band has won several awards and accolades for their music videos and social engagement.
여러분 덕분에 또 좋은 경험을 하게 되었습니다 진심으로 감사합니다 ☺️#JIMIN#우리아미상받았네 pic.twitter.com/Vd64BciFkY— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 8, 2019
Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/Gk9sM1OKp0— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 30, 2019
