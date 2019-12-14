BTS Wins More Than 15 Honours In Just Two Awards Event; Know The Full List

BTS is trending on Twitter with the hashtag #BTSwins10. BTS fandom also known as Army is sharing the massive celebration due to their back to back wins on several Korean and American award shows. BTS army is basically celebrating on behalf of the seven-member boyband. The award-winning spree of BTS started post their first broadcast win for I need You Mv on the show M Countdown in 2015. Post this win, the band has won several awards and accolades for their music videos and social engagement.

Also Read | BTS Delivers More Than Just Music To Their Massive Fandom On Several Platforms, Know All

We take a look at their major awards and wins of BTS over the years:

BTS won the New Artist of the Year in 2013 after their debut.

BTS won the best dance award for I need You in 2015

In 2017 the boyband won the Best Song of the Year for their MV Spring Day in Melon Music Awards followed by Best Music Video in MAMA 2017.

BTS won the Top Social Artist award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in Billboard Music Awards.

Also Read | BTS Has Broken Several Records; Here Are The Major Breaks In Their Career

In 2018, the group won Favourite Social Artist in American Music Awards and in the following year they received Favoruite pop/rock award, Tour of the year and Favourite Social Artist.

BTS is also the recipients of Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards’ Artist Award in 2017.

RM and Suga, the members of the band have received awards for their rap songs and producing songs respectively.

This year in Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019, the group grabbed all the major Daesangs and awards. The group has achieved over 15 awards in only two awards shows and the rest are yet to happen.

Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/Gk9sM1OKp0 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 30, 2019

Also Read | K-Pop Group BTS Has A New Album In The Works For 2020, Reveals Lead Singer RM

Also Read | BTS Sweeps All The Awards They Were Nominated In Melon Music Awards 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.