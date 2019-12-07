Vagator: L' Azur, Antares & Other Places To Eat If You Are Planning For Sunburn Festival

For all the Sunburn fans out there, this year, the Sunburn Festival will be held in Goa in December. Earlier this year, Sunburn held a smaller, sleeker version in Goa called Sunburn Klassique, at the Vagator beach. That is where Sunburn Goa 2019 will take place, over a period of 3 days i.e. on December 27,28 and 29. For everyone who is planning to attend the event but are unfamiliar with Vagator, especially with the places to hog, here is the list of best places to eat in Vagator.

1) L' Azur, French Restaurant

L'Azur comes first in the list with a rating of 4.7/5 stars if you are looking for some French cuisine in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is located at Ozran Beach Rd, Ozran, Vagator, Goa 403509.

2) Fishtail Bar & Restaurant

This restaurant has the second-highest rating of 4.4/5 stars if you are looking out for some seafood. The restaurant cum bar is located at Vagator Beach Below Nine Bar, Vagator, Goa 403509 and is quite close to the Vagator beach.

3) Antares Restaurant & Beach Club

If you are someone who is not just interested in dining but also clubbing then this has got to be the place for you. Antares Restaurant & Beach Club has a rating of 4.3/5 stars too on Google and is located at Small Vagator, Ozran Beach, Vagator, Goa 403509.

4) Buon Appetito Italian Restaurant

There are a plethora of options to choose from, in terms of the variety of cuisines available in Vagator. If you crave for some Italian cuisine in Vagator, then Buon Appetito might be the best choice for you with a rating of 4.2/ 5 stars. It is located at Vagator Beach Rd, Near Vagator Petrol Pump, Vagator Beach, Vagator, Goa 403509.

5) Tin Tin Gastro Pub

Tin Tin Gastro Pub has a rating of 4.1/5 and thus ranks fifth in the list of best places to eat in Vagator. It is located at Vagator Beach Rd, Vagator, Goa 403509.

