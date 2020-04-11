Masakali 2.0 Row: Badshah Says Composer AR Rahman 'liked' His Humma Humma Remix

The latest remix version of Delhi 6's famous 'Masakali' song is drawing flak for its lyrics and overall execution. After the 'Delhi 6' makers slammed the song, now rapper Badshah has reacted to the controversy.

Speaking to a leading tabloid, Badshah said that 'comparisons are inevitable' and revealed that AR Rahman praised the remix version of 'Humma Humma' by him. He further added that they were at an event when Rahman called him from the other end of the room to tell him that he really liked the remixed version of Humma. For those unaware, AR Rahman was the first to slam Masakali 2.0 and wrote that with 'no shortcuts and sleepless nights, the original song was created with over 200 musicians and 365 days of brainstorming.'

Delhi Metro takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, tweets 'nothing beats the original track'

Badshah who recently remixed a song called 'Genda Phool', was also engulfed in controversy when he was accused of plagiarism. Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar on Wednesday said he was happy after talking to rapper Badshah, who had weaved lines of his folk song into 'Genda Phool' music video and is now looking forward to collaborating with him, leaving behind any controversy or bitterness.

Kahar confirmed that he has received Rs 5 lakh from Badshah on March 6, but said that more than monetary help, he is happy to get recognized as the original lyricist of the Bengali folk song.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra slams 'Masakali 2.0' yet again, calls it 'painful & beyond remedy'

Coming back to Masakali, the original track from Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's Delhi 6 was sung by Mohit Chauhan, written by Prasoon Joshi, while the music of the song was composed by A.R. Rahman. However, Masakali 2.0 is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, while the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.