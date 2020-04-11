Delhi Metro Takes A Dig At Masakali 2.0, Tweets 'nothing Beats The Original Track'

Ever since Delhi 6's iconic track Masakali's recreated version starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has been released, everyone, including the lyricist and composer of the original song, expressed their disliking towards the song in various unique ways. Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also took a hilarious dig at the makers of Masakali 2.0 on their Twitter handle. After A.R. Rahman and Prasoon Joshi, DMRC also joined the bandwagon and indirectly slammed Masakali 2.0 by sharing the original song on Twitter.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation takes a hilarious jibe at Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Masakali 2.0

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

Soon after DMRC posted their reaction on Masakali 2.0, Twitterati took to the comment section to react to their tweet. One user commented writing, "Best Award for Destroying Masterpiece goes to "Neha Kakkar, Toni Kakkar, Tanishk Bakshi" while another wrote, "DMRC twitter team is more creative than Tanishk Bagchi." Furthermore, one user also wrote, "Nothing beats the original track, plus I have a bias because I like good music."

The original track from Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's Delhi 6 was sung by Mohit Chauhan, written by Prasoon Joshi, while the music of the song was composed by A.R. Rahman. However, Masakali 2.0 is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, while the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Check out A.R. Rahman and Prasoon Joshi's reaction to Masakali 2.0 below:

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

