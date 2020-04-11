The Debate
Delhi Metro Takes A Dig At Masakali 2.0, Tweets 'nothing Beats The Original Track'

What’s Viral

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recently took to their Twitter handle to take a jib at Masakali 2.0 tweeting that, "nothing beats the original track." Read below

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Metro

Ever since Delhi 6's iconic track Masakali's recreated version starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has been released, everyone, including the lyricist and composer of the original song, expressed their disliking towards the song in various unique ways. Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also took a hilarious dig at the makers of Masakali 2.0 on their Twitter handle. After A.R. Rahman and Prasoon Joshi, DMRC also joined the bandwagon and indirectly slammed Masakali 2.0 by sharing the original song on Twitter.

Also Read | DMRC, Jaipur Police Take Sly Dig At Masakali 2.0

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation takes a hilarious jibe at Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Masakali 2.0

Soon after DMRC posted their reaction on Masakali 2.0, Twitterati took to the comment section to react to their tweet. One user commented writing, "Best Award for Destroying Masterpiece goes to "Neha Kakkar, Toni Kakkar, Tanishk Bakshi" while another wrote, "DMRC twitter team is more creative than Tanishk Bagchi." Furthermore, one user also wrote, "Nothing beats the original track, plus I have a bias because I like good music."

Also Read | Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Slams 'Masakali 2.0' Yet Again, Calls It 'painful & Beyond Remedy'

 

Also Read | While 'Masakali 2.0' Continues To Draw Flak, Manisha Koirala Gives Her Views On Remixes

The original track from Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's Delhi 6 was sung by Mohit Chauhan, written by Prasoon Joshi, while the music of the song was composed by A.R. Rahman. However, Masakali 2.0 is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, while the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Check out  A.R. Rahman and Prasoon Joshi's reaction to Masakali 2.0 below:

Also Read | Why Call It 'Masakali' When It Doesn't Even Sound Like Original: Mohit Chauhan's Scorcher

 

 

