‘Mast Barsaat’: Sajid Khan Reveals He Wished To Rope In Late Sidharth Shukla For Role

Music composer and singer Sajid Khan is currently enjoying love and praises from his fans for his latest number, Mast Barsaat.

In a recent conversation with the media, well-known singer and composer of the Sajid-Wajid duo, Sajid Khan mentioned that he had initially planned his latest release, Mast Barsaat keeping the late Sidharth Shukla in mind. However, the composer finally ended up featuring Salman Yusuff Khan and Soundarya Sharma in the song. Speaking about them, he said that Salman is like his brother and although he thought the dancer would have a busy schedule, he managed to fit in the shoot for the hit number. Speaking about Soundarya, he mentioned that she had the perfect expressions for the song and so was chosen to be the female lead.

The singer further spoke about the song Mast Barsaat and recalled an incident that took place at his friend's studio. He mentioned that he found a harmonium there and it was in a terrible state. He realised later that it belonged to his friend's father and was about 80 years old. He cleaned it and asked his friend to either gift it to him or he would buy it. Sajid also placed another condition before his friend and said that he could also snatch it away from him. Khan also mentioned that he then played a tune on the harmonium and loved it, and the same tune went on to become what his recent hit number is today. He also mentioned that in today's world, everything is electronic, and so, programming is key as he called his song 'organic'. Speaking about the release date of the song, the composer mentioned that he initially wanted the song to be part of a film, but decided to release on the October 7th, as it was Wajid’s birthday, which he called a 'special day'.

'Bhai Ka Birthday' will be the singer's next number, which he revealed will be sung by a different composer. He mentioned that when his brother was around, the two could take on a lot more work together, however, he is not focussing on working with people with whom he has a 'good relationship'. Speaking about the late Wajid, he mentioned that he was a 'melodious' person and he recalled composing a beautiful song that made his mother break down after the death of Wajid.

