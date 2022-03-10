Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez & More Roped In To Perform At IHeartRadio Music Awards

Quick links:
Ahead of the highly-anticipated iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, the organisers recently unveiled the list of artists who will be performing at the event. Some of the talented global artists like Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and others have been roped in to showcase their scintillating performances on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.
The voting began on 27 January 2022 and will close on March 15 at 11.59 p.m. PT. The fans can vote for their favourite artist via Twitter using the nominee's name in hashtag along with the category, or they can visit the link iHeartRadio.com/awards. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will stream live on 22 March at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. It will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app.
According to Variety, iHeartRadio has recently roped in Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin. On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion, Aldean and Måneskin all have three nominations each alongside other nominees namely Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, and others.
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"Levitating" - Dua Lipa
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"positions" - Ariana Grande
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
"Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR
"Follow You" - Imagine Dragons
"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear
"my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
"Shy Away" - twenty one pilots
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW... Click Here to check the full list
