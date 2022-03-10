Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez & More Roped In To Perform At IHeartRadio Music Awards

Ahead of the highly-anticipated iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, the organisers recently unveiled the list of artists who will be performing at the event. Some of the talented global artists like Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and others have been roped in to showcase their scintillating performances on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.

The voting began on 27 January 2022 and will close on March 15 at 11.59 p.m. PT. The fans can vote for their favourite artist via Twitter using the nominee's name in hashtag along with the category, or they can visit the link iHeartRadio.com/awards. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will stream live on 22 March at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. It will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

Who will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022?

According to Variety, iHeartRadio has recently roped in Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin. On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion, Aldean and Måneskin all have three nominations each alongside other nominees namely Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, and others.

iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations list 2022

Song of the Year:

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Levitating" - Dua Lipa

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"positions" - Ariana Grande

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

"Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year:

"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR

"Follow You" - Imagine Dragons

"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear

"my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

"Shy Away" - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW... Click Here to check the full list

Image: AP