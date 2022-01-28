Last Updated:

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Justin Bieber Leads Nominations; Check Full List Here

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 nominations were recently announced which revealed that Justin Bieber was among the top nominees. Read on to see the full list.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
iheartradio music awards nomination list 2022

Image: AP


As the fans eagerly wait to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, the nominees of the year were recently announced which unveiled the names of some of the prominent musicians namely  Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, and others. This year, the event will also feature awards that were voted on directly by the fans including categories namely best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, TikTok bop of the year along with two new categories TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album.

The voting is slated to begin on 27 January 2022 and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The fans can vote for their favourite artist via Twitter using the nominee's name in hashtag along with the category or they can visit the link, i.e.,  iHeartRadio.com/awards. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will stream live on 22 March at 8 p.m ET on FOX. It will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations list 2022

Song of the Year:

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Levitating" - Dua Lipa

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"positions" - Ariana Grande

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

 

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

 

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

 

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

 

Best Collaboration:

"Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

 

Best New Pop Artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

 

Alternative Song of the Year:

"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR

"Follow You" - Imagine Dragons

"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear

"my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

"Shy Away" - twenty one pilots

 

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

 

Best New Alternative Artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

 

Rock Song of the Year:

"And So It Went" - The Pretty Reckless

"Living The Dream" - Five Finger Death Punch

"Nowhere Generation" - Rise Against

"Wait A Minute My Girl" - Volbeat

"Waiting On A War" - Foo Fighters

 

Rock Artist of the Year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

 

Best New Rock Artist:

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

 

Country Song of the Year:

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young & Kane Brown

"Forever After All" - Luke Combs

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Just The Way" - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

 

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

 

Best New Country Artist:

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

 

Dance Song of the Year:

"BED" - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

"Do It To It" - ACRAZE featuring Cherish

"Heartbreak Anthem" - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

"Love Tonight" - Shouse

"You" - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

 

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

 

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

"Essence" - WizKid featuring Tems

"Time Today" - Moneybagg Yo

"Up" - Cardi B

"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

"What You Know Bout Love" - Pop Smoke

 

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

 

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

 

R&B Song of the Year:

"Damage" - H.E.R.

"Good Days" - SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon

"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan

 

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

 

Best New R&B Artist:

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

 

Latin Song of the Year:

"BICHOTA" - KAROL G

"In Da Getto" - J Balvin & Skrillex

"Pepas" - Farruko

"Todo De Ti" - Rauw Alejandro

"Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny

 

Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

 

Best New Latin Artist:

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

 

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

"¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?" - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

"A La Antigüita" - Calibre 50

"Dime Cómo Quieres" - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

"La Casita" - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

"Mi Primer Derrota" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

"Saludos a Mi Ex" - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

 

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift 

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"deja vu" - Olivia Rodrigo

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy On Me" - Adele 

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish 

"Heat Waves" - Glass Animals 

"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X 

"Your Power" - Billie Eilish 

 

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

"Fix You" (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves 

"good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello

"Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes

"Heather" (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae 

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) - Demi Lovato 

"Jolene" (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X

"Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus 

 

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY - BTS

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers - Big Time Rush 

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

 

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"Build a B*tch" - Bella Poarch

"Butter" - BTS 

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring Sza

"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon 

"Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd 

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

 

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

 

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron 

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

 

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

"Beggin'" - Måneskin

"good 4 u" - Olivia Rodrigo 

"Just For Me" - PinkPantheress

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X 

"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber 

"Thot Sh*t" - Megan Thee Stallion 

"TWINNEM" - Coi Leray

"Up" - Cardi B 

"Woman" - Doja Cat

 

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 - Adele

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

Solar Power - Lorde 

Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers

Voyage - ABBA 

 

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Alexa Chalnick 

ASTON

Cassa Jackson 

Ellie Dixon

Jax 

Lauren Weintraub 

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios 

vaultboy

 

Image: AP

READ | Lil Nas X announces 'Baby Registry' with 16 charities post 'Montero' release
READ | Dua Lipa disappointed with skipping iHeartRadio Jingle Ball after laryngitis diagnosis
READ | Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid 'Taking a Break' after 2 years of dating; why are they breaking up?
READ | Justin Bieber's monochrome selfie with wife Hailey and his sisters is all things love; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: iheartradio music awards, Justin Bieber, Adele
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com