IHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Justin Bieber Leads Nominations; Check Full List Here

As the fans eagerly wait to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, the nominees of the year were recently announced which unveiled the names of some of the prominent musicians namely Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, and others. This year, the event will also feature awards that were voted on directly by the fans including categories namely best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, TikTok bop of the year along with two new categories TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album.
The voting is slated to begin on 27 January 2022 and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The fans can vote for their favourite artist via Twitter using the nominee's name in hashtag along with the category or they can visit the link, i.e., iHeartRadio.com/awards. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will stream live on 22 March at 8 p.m ET on FOX. It will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app.
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"Levitating" - Dua Lipa
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"positions" - Ariana Grande
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
"Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR
"Follow You" - Imagine Dragons
"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear
"my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
"Shy Away" - twenty one pilots
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
"And So It Went" - The Pretty Reckless
"Living The Dream" - Five Finger Death Punch
"Nowhere Generation" - Rise Against
"Wait A Minute My Girl" - Volbeat
"Waiting On A War" - Foo Fighters
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH
Zero 9:36
"Famous Friends" - Chris Young & Kane Brown
"Forever After All" - Luke Combs
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Just The Way" - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Lainey Wilson
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
"BED" - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
"Do It To It" - ACRAZE featuring Cherish
"Heartbreak Anthem" - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
"Love Tonight" - Shouse
"You" - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
"Essence" - WizKid featuring Tems
"Time Today" - Moneybagg Yo
"Up" - Cardi B
"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
"What You Know Bout Love" - Pop Smoke
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
"Damage" - H.E.R.
"Good Days" - SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon
"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
Chlöe
Giveon
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
"BICHOTA" - KAROL G
"In Da Getto" - J Balvin & Skrillex
"Pepas" - Farruko
"Todo De Ti" - Rauw Alejandro
"Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
"¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?" - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
"A La Antigüita" - Calibre 50
"Dime Cómo Quieres" - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
"La Casita" - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
"Mi Primer Derrota" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
"Saludos a Mi Ex" - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"deja vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Heat Waves" - Glass Animals
"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Your Power" - Billie Eilish
"Fix You" (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
"good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
"Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
"Heather" (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
"Jolene" (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
"Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers - Big Time Rush
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"Build a B*tch" - Bella Poarch
"Butter" - BTS
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring Sza
"Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
"Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Bella Poarch
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider
"Beggin'" - Måneskin
"good 4 u" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Just For Me" - PinkPantheress
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
"Thot Sh*t" - Megan Thee Stallion
"TWINNEM" - Coi Leray
"Up" - Cardi B
"Woman" - Doja Cat
30 - Adele
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
Solar Power - Lorde
Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Voyage - ABBA
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
