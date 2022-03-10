Mika Singh Confirms His 'Swayamvar', Hopes To Find His 'Ms Right' On TV Reality Show

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant are still today known for their controversy where the former forcibly kissed the latter at a party 15 years ago. The duo patched up eventually and became close friends, and the duo is all now set to share another commonality. 13 years after Rakhi Sawant had participated in a 'Swayamwar' to find her 'Mr Right', the first such show witnessed on Indian Television at that time, Mika is also set to follow in her footsteps.

After reports around the show going on air for the past few days, the singer finally confirmed that the show was indeed on.

Mika Singh confirms 'Swayamwar' show

Mika, as per a report on Free Press Journal, was quoted as saying that his songs had been a part of numerous weddings. He said that he had rendered both solo songs and duets in his career, but now he wanted to be involved with 'duets' in real life too, referring to finding a partner. The show has been titled Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti and will be aired on Star Bharat, the report added.

Previous celebrities who conducted 'Swayamwar'

Rakhi was the first to participate in the format but did not tie the knot with the man who won her heart on the show in 2009. She had got engaged to Elesh Parujanwala, but they parted ways eventually.

The next celebrity to organise a 'Swayanvar' to find his partner was Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan. He went a step further than Rakhi and tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly in 2010. However, they parted ways in 2015, and both got married to other people later on.

TV actress Ratan Rajput was then the next to call for her Swayamvar in the third season in 2011. Abhinav Sharma won her heart and the duo announced that they were engaged. However, their relationship also did not go the distance.

Mika Singh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Mika, who has delivered hits galore in his career like Mauja Hi Mauja, Bas Ek King, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, among others, had songs in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, last year.

He was in the news for the release of his song Majnu earlier this year.