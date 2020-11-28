Mika Singh Slams An Airline's Ground Staff For Being 'incredibly Rude'; Shares Video

Singer Mika Singh took to his Twitter handle and slammed an airline's ground staff for being 'incredibly rude' to passengers. Singh complained that the staff showed no 'care or consideration'.

He wrote, "Well first of all, hearty congratulations to @airvistara for their beautiful luxurious aircraft.I always travel by @airvistara as they hv the best on board service & food both. However, the ground staff should show some manners & etiquette. They r incredibly rude to passengers." In the next tweet he added, "Instead of being grateful that business and normality has begun, they show no care or consideration whatsoever. If this was rectified and improved- it would be overall impeccable service." [sic]

Well first of all, hearty congratulations to @airvistara for their beautiful luxurious aircraft.I always travel by @airvistara as they hv the best on board service & food both. However, the ground staff should show some manners & etiquette. They r incredibly rude to passengers. https://t.co/ygxuZRDYq6 pic.twitter.com/ANoTcBuWx8 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 27, 2020

The airline responded by saying, "Dear Mr. Singh, We are concerned to note this. Our endeavor has always been to provide the best experience to our customers and this was never intended to happen. Please DM your contact details so that we may connect with you. Thanks." [sic]

Mika Singh’s latest song and music video starring Giorgia Andriani dropped recently and is going viral on social media. The song is a remake version of Kishore Kumar’s song starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Take a look at Mika Singh’s latest song Roop Tera Mastana featuring Nawaz Shaikh.

The song has various hook steps which are easy to follow and can be replicated while grooving on the song. All in all, the song has catchy beats and will grow on you as you listen to it. The music rearrangement credits are as follows: Music Rearranger: Mika Singh Music designed by- Param Raj. Music arranged by-Gaurav Dev and Karthik Dev Mixed and Mastered by: Hanish Alika Taneja. Originally, the song was performed by Kishore Kumar. The Original Music Director: S.D. Burman Original Lyricist : Anand Bakshi.

