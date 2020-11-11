Mika Singh Releases Teaser Of 'Honthon Pe Bas' Dance Cover Shot With A Fan

Mika Singh's new song Honthon Pe Bas, featuring Shefali Jariwala, was dropped around a week ago. It received appreciation from the people. Now the artist has revealed that he will appear in a dance cover of the song with a fan and has recently released its teaser.

Mika Singh’s new song Honthon Pe Bas gets a dancer cover shot with a fan

Mika Singh is quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than two million followers. He recently shared a video on the social media platform which he disclosed is a teaser of his upcoming dance cover. The artist filmed the video with a fan named, Nishtha Rahi, on his latest track Honthon Pe Bas. Mika Singh's music video dance cover will release soon.

Nishtha Rahi is a choreographer by profession. She is a lucky fan of Mika Singh who got a chance to do a dance video on his latest song Honthon Pe Bas. The artist has been sharing videos of several fans who are performing on his track.

Mika Singh’s new music video, Honthon Pe Bas, has crossed six million views on YouTube. The oomphy track is sung and composed by Mika. It is a remake of a song of the same from Yeh Dillagi movie. The original romantic number was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu from lyrics by Sameer.

