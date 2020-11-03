Mika Singh Mourns Over The 'shocking News' Of His Friend's Death; Posts A Touching Caption

Singer Mika Singh recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend Munmun M Ratta who recently passed away. He added a picture with Munmun M Ratta on the social media platform with a heartfelt caption. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same:

Mika Singh's Instagram post for Munmun

In the post, fans can see Mika Singh with his friend Munmun M Ratta. Both Munmun and Mika look happy in the post and are seen smiling. Mika is seen sporting a navy blue kurta while his friend can be seen sporting a dark traditional dress with a net dupatta.

Mika also added a sentimental caption with the post. He started by mentioning that he was shocked to hear that his dear friend Munmun had passed away. He further added that she was only 33 years old and had a great soul. He finally added - 'may waheguru ji give strength to her family to bear this big loss/may God bless her soul rest in peace' (sic).

Many fans and celebs responded to the post with likes and their regards. Most celebs and fans flooded the post with RIP and a few other fans added that they hope he and his friend's family were doing well. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Mika Singh's Instagram

Mika Singh's Instagram

Mika Singh is very active on his Instagram and often posts updates regarding his life on the social media platform. In his last post, fans can view a dance cover by a fan on one of Mika's songs. The artist's name is Yukta Shah and she is seen dancing on the song Hothon pe bas. The artist has danced very well on the song and even Mika added praises for the artist. Many fans liked and commented that the dancer was truly talented. Take a look:

In another post, the singer could be spotted with actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala. Both the artists were spotted in Mika's new song together. Mika and Shefali are seen getting very close in the post and the picture is a still from Hothon pe bas music video. Many fans liked and commented positive remarks on the post. Take a look:

