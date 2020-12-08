Mika Singh Urges Farmers To Remain Peaceful; Ammy Virk, Neeru Bajwa Support Bharat Bandh

Amid the ongoing impasse between the Centre and the farmers over the contentious agrarian laws introduced by the NDA government earlier this year, Punjabi artistes Ammy Virk, Mika Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and others have extended their support to Bharat Bandh call given by farmers organisations.

Singer Mika asked the agitating farmers to remain peaceful in their protest. "I request all the #farmer brothers please keep calm and protest, I don’t want some one else do the mistake and then we face the repercussions as a class of farmers ... I’m sure #government will give us the solution.. but please sare shanti hi bana ke rakho (please all of you maintain peace)... sat sri Akal.." he tweeted.

The picture of “Bharat Bandh” was also shared by actor Neeru Bajwa and Gippy Grewal on their respective Twitter handle. Singer-actor Harbhajan Mann shared a picture of a farmland with ‘Jai Kisaan’ written over it and a map of India with a lock. "Today WE make history!! Today Bharat is Bandh," Mann tweeted.

I request all the #farmer brothers please keep calm and protest , I don’t want some one else do the mistake and then we face the repercussions as a class of farmers ... I’m sure #government will give us the solution.. but please sare shanti hi bana ke rakho ... sat sri Akal.. pic.twitter.com/q4b9ZQpXeW — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 8, 2020

South star Prakash Raj, who has acted in several Hindi and South movies, said the government must address the concerns of the farmers. "Farmers need to be heard... need to be assured… I support #BharatBandh #Istandwithfarmers... will you too #justasking," Raj said.

Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and others have extended their support to farmers.

'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest enters 13th day

The 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi entered the 13th day on Tuesday. Farmer unions have called for a nationwide strike to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Nearly all opposition parties and several trade unions have vowed to support and participate in the Bharat Bandh.

MHA sends advisory to states on Dec 8 Bharat Bandh call; warns against untoward incidents

Anna Hazare sits on hunger strike to support farmers; says 'create pressure not violence'

The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

Kerala to move SC against farm laws; 'Alternative laws will be considered,' says Agri Min

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

(with PTI inputs)

