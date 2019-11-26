Miley Cyrus: Here Are The Best Songs Of The Slide Away Singer

Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular performers in the international music industry. Besides that, she is also a popular songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. The singer gained prominence with her appearance in the Disney TV Show, Hannah Montana. Her music has spanned a range of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Miley Cyrus is also considered to be one of the most successful entertainers in adulthood that originated as a child star. Recently, the Slide Away singer celebrated her 27th birthday.

Read Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson: What We Know About Their Romance

Here are some of the best songs of Miley Cyrus

1. Wrecking Ball

This song is arguably one of the most popular English songs of this decade. It was released in the year 2013. Wrecking Ball was part of Miley Cyrus' fourth studio album, Bangerz and it was written by Dr. Luke and Cirkut, who also served as the producers, as well as Mozella, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, David Kim, and Cyrus. Wrecking Ball is considered to be a pop ballad that talked about the breaking down of a relationship. The song was enormously popular upon release and the music video has almost 1.04 billion views on YouTube.

Read 'Liam Hemsworth Deserves Much Better Than Miley Cyrus', Says Sister-in-law

2. The Climb

The Climb is a song that Miley performed for her 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie. The song was written by Jessi Alexander and Jon Mabe, and produced by John Shanks. The Climb is fashioned as a country-pop ballad, and it was Miley Cyrus' first song to be released on country radio. The song was very well received by critics and was a commercial success.

Read Miley Cyrus Opens Up On Life Choices, Makes Offensive LGBTQ Remark

3. Party in the U.S.A.

Party in the U.S.A. was one of Miley Cyrus' first song as a singer. It was released in the year 2009. The song was written and produced by Dr. Luke, with additional songwriting provided by Jessie J and Claude Kelly. Party in the U.S.A. is a pop song, and the lyrics of the song talk about Miley's relocation from her hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, to Hollywood, California. The song was extremely popular upon release and is considered by Miley's fans to be one of her best songs.

Read Miley Cyrus And Singer Cody Simpson May Have Moved-in Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.