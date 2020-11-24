Miley Cyrus Says She's Two Weeks Sober And 'fell Off' Amid On-going Pandemic

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple’s New Music Daily Radio, Miley Cyrus was seen opening up about her sobriety. The interview was published on November 23, 2020, the same day as her birthday. During the conversation, Miley was asked by the host Zane about her 'one-year sobriety' after getting her vocal cord surgery done in 2019. The 28-year-old singer admitted that she is two weeks sober after she recently ‘fell off’ her sobriety during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's two weeks sober during COVID-19

She continued to say that one of the things she has followed is ‘Don’t get furious but get curious’. She suggested not to be mad at yourself but to ask yourself, ‘What happened?’. She also believes that everyone must do what is best for them. For herself, the Plastic Hearts singer said she doesn’t have a problem with drinking but has a problem with the decisions she makes once she passes her level. She further explained that she is very disciplined and wants to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of her time.

Miley believes that it’s never easy but also pretty easy for her to stay sober or be in and out of sobriety because if she wants to do it, she does it and when she doesn’t want to, she won’t do it. Speaking about being sober at the age of 27, Miley revealed that the year was important, as she had to protect herself. That year made her want to get sober because of many losses at 27, she said. She believes that 27 as an age is a vital time and some artists couldn’t handle their own power, force and energy. She said that she was born with the power.

The 27 Club is an accounting of popular musicians who have died at the age of 27 due to drug and alcohol abuse. The club includes musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, The Doors’ Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and The Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones. The origination of the club was in the 1970s which was further expanded to include young artists and actors. The list was also broadened later and included suicide, accidents or acts of violence.

