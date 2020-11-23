Miley Cyrus' Birthday: Did You Know The 'Drive' Singer Changed Her Name Before Her Debut?

Popstar Miley Cyrus has been a fan favourite ever since she debuted with the Disney show Hannah Montana. While she is a household name worldwide, many people don't know that Miley Cyrus is not her real name. Her parents named her something totally different at the time of her birth. Read on to know Miley Cyrus' real name and why she decided to change it.

What is Miley Cyrus' real name?

Here's some Miley Cyrus' trivia most of her fans did not know about. The Wrecking Ball singer wasn't called Miley at the time of her birth. Her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus decided to name the singing sensation, Destiny Hope Cyrus. According to a report by Cheatsheet, her parents believed, even before her birth that Miley Cyrus would go on to achieve some great things in life, which she did, and which is why decided to go for a name that expressed their belief, Destiny Hope.

The Best of Both Worlds star started her career in 2006 with the teen show Hannah Montana which shot the then 11-year-old to instant fame and made her one of the most recognized and followed teen stars of the 2000s. Her role of a teenager living a double life as a pop star and a normal teenager garnered a huge fan following from the audience and show went on to do really well commercially and was ranked one of the best shows on basic cable back then. Since she was only using her stage name when it came to acting, she got her name legally changed in 2008. She no longer went by the name Destiny Hope and officially changed it to Miley Cyrus.

Her name Miley wasn't changed from Destiny Hope Cyrus by her. As a kid, the See You Again singer would smile often and her parents, owing to that, gave her the nickname Smiley. It was further shortened to Miley over the years and at the time for her acting debut, the singer and actor decided to proceed with her nickname Miley and since then she has used it for all her projects.

Image Credits: Miley Cyrus Official Instagram Account

