'Mirchi Lagi Toh' Composer DJ Chetas And Aalika Welcome Baby Boy; Couple Shares Video

Popular DJ Chetas and wife Aalika on December 20 welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share the news with a quirky video.

Holding 'It's a Boy' balloon, DJ Chetas and Aalika twinned in white with blue confetti all around them. The caption read, "Thank you for blessing us with the our little piece of heaven. The transformation from woman to mother has been one of the most powerful experiences of my life & I’m still just about coming to terms with it. Thank you for all your love and blessings! Smalls has finally arrived & our lives are never ever going to be the same!"

Arman Malik, Shirley Setia, Darshan Raval and many others dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

