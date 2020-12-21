Govinda Shakes A Leg On 'Coolie No 1' Track At Birthday Bash, Varun Dhawan Wishes The 'OG'

As Govinda turned 57 on Monday, the actor threw a party at his residence on Sunday midnight and it was all about dance, cheer and more dance. The actor shook his legs with Shakti Kapoor and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Dancing on popular songs from David Dhawan's Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1, Govinda entertained everyone with his epic moves and expressions. "Main Paidal Se Jaa Raha tha," "Husn Hai Suhana" were the tracks playing at the party.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a montage of all the videos from Govinda's birthday bash. Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in 2020's 'Coolie No 1' took to his Instagram handle to wish Govinda with a throwback picture featuring father David Dhawan from the sets of 'Coolie No 1' (1995)

A few days back, taking a trip down memory lane, actor Karisma Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her character, Malti, with Govinda who played the character, Raju, from the iconic movie 'Coolie No. 1' and revealed that it was the first dance number she did with Govinda.

The David Dhawan directorial 1995 film 'Coolie No. 1' is the most iconic movie of Indian cinema which still tickles the bones of audiences and makes everyone groove on its blockbuster dance numbers. Taking it to Instagram, Karisma shared a still from the song 'Husn Hai Suhana', that featured her and Govinda in the shimmery ensemble on the dance floors.

With the picture, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor revealed that it was her first dance song with Govinda whom she referred to as 'Chi Chi'. The actor wrote, "the start of an amazing journey of super fun dance numbers with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories."

On Monday, Karisma wished Govinda with yet another throwback picture

(With ANI inputs)

