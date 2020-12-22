Varun Dhawan And Prajakta Koli Share A Funny Reel Of Their Version Of 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 is all set to release on Amazon Prime in a few days. The movie has some great songs from the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starer Coolie No. 1. In a recent Instagram reel Varun Dhawan and the YouTuber Mostly Sane also know as Prajakta Koli were seen grooving to Mirchi Lagi Toh song. See the video here.

Varun Dhawan grooves to Mirchi Lagi Toh in a video on Prajakta Koli's Instagram

MostlySane who creates social media content recently shared a video grooving to the dance number Mirchi Lagi Toh alongside Varun Dhawan. She posted the video with the caption describing how Bollywood fans keep dancing and acting filmy all day long for no reason. She wrote, "Nobody: Bollywood fans all day: @varundvn LET’S GO!". She added a fire emoji and a Mirchi emoji at the end of her caption.

The Any Body Can Dance actor also reposted this video on his account with the caption that calls Prajakta Koli the cutest and is relatable to the reel. He wrote, " #mirchilagitoh hum kya karein. @mostlysane is the cutest but she doesn’t like being force feed". In the video, the duo can be seen dancing and recreating the lyrics from the video.

Prajakta Koli can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with black leggings and printed socks. Varun Dhawan can be seen in a white sweatshirt with Black joggers.

The video begins with Prajakta Koli and Varun Dhawan walking and accidentally crashing into each other. Then Varun Dhawan feeds Prajakta Koli some Ice-Cream. He then takes her glasses from her and wearing them giving the video a funny touch.

According to Bollywood Hungama Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Adwani, Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli recently flew to Chandigarh for the shoot of their upcoming film project, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This movie will mark the Bollywood debut of the content creator Prajakta Koli. The video was shot at a hotel that the two are staying at in Chandigarh. See the video here.

Varun Dhawan's new movie Coolie No. 1 song Mirchi Lahi Toh is a proper Bollywood party number. The original version of the song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu for the 1995 movie by David Dhawan. The soundtracks of this movie were very popular back in the day and in have been used in the new release starring Varun David Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as well.

IMAGE CREDITS: Prajakta Koli and Varun Dhawan's official IG

