Mohit Chauhan & Shreya Ghoshal's Songs That Will Make Your Day

Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal are considered as the top singers in the film industry. Mohit Chauhan is known for his work on Rockstar, Barfi! and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. He has won several awards for many of his songs. Shreya Ghoshal, on the other hand, made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Bhansali's romantic drama Devdas for which she received a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent. Apart from playback singing, she performs in musical concerts around the world. She has been honoured by the United States state of Ohio, where Gov. Ted Strickland declared 26 June 2010 as "Shreya Ghoshal Day". Here is the list of songs sung by these two fine Indian playback singer.

Saans

The song Saans from Jab Tak Hai Jaan was sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The song was written by Sampooran Singh Gulzar. The song is viewed by more than 86 million on Youtube. The music was made by A.R.Rahman.

Achha Lagta Hain

Achha Lagta Hain song from the movie Aarakshan. The song was written by Prasoon Joshi. The song was awarded by Screen Award for Best Lyricist. The music directors of the song are Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca.

Dil Ye Bekarar Kyun Hai

The musical composed song Dil Ye Bekarar Kyun Hai is from the movie Players. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Italian Job. The music was composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Teri Meri Ankahi Dastan

This love track from the film Bezubaan Ishq starring Sneha Ullal, Mughda Godse and Nishant Malkani is sung in the magical voices of Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The song is composed by Rupesh Verma. It was written and directed by Jashwant Gangani.

Pagal Anukan

The musical romantic song from the movie Enthiran starring Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai was released in the year 2010. The song was written by Swanand Kirkire and composed by A.R. Rahman.

