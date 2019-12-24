Mohit Chauhan & Shreya Ghoshal's Songs That Will Make Your Day

Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal are considered as the top singers in the film industry. Mohit Chauhan is known for his work on Rockstar, Barfi! and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. He has won several awards for many of his songs. Shreya Ghoshal, on the other hand, made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Bhansali's romantic drama Devdas for which she received a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent. Apart from playback singing, she performs in musical concerts around the world. She has been honoured by the United States state of Ohio, where Gov. Ted Strickland declared 26 June 2010 as "Shreya Ghoshal Day". Here is the list of songs sung by these two fine Indian playback singer.
