Mohit Chauhan Songs: List Of Top Five Magical Numbers You Must Listen To

Mohit Chauhan is a playback singer best known for his contribution for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. He has been a part of Bollywood as well as Telugu and Tamil film industry. He is a part of an Indipop band called Silk Route. An interesting fact about the singer is that he is allegedly an actor as well and has done full length plays. Mohit Chauhan rose to fame after he sang the songs from the movie Rockstar. He has also sung many melodious songs after and before the movie was released. Check out some of the best songs of Mohit Chauhan here.

Tum Se Hi

Who doesn’t remember the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met? Though the movie was praised for the performances of the actors and its dialogues, the songs in the movie also managed to capture the hearts of many. The song Tum Se Hi is sung by Mohit Chauhan, while its music is composed by Pritam. The lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil, and Tum Se Hi currently has over 15 Million views.

Kun Faya Kun

Kun Faya Kun from the movie Rockstar quickly became one of the best songs of the movie for its melodious tune. The song is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and is written by Irshad Kamil. The music of the song is composed by A.R Rahman and is sung by Mohit Chauhan along with A.R. Rahman and Javed Ali. It has been nearly eight years since the release of the song and the movie, however, the song still has around 142 million views.

Pee Loon

Pee Loon from the movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbai is one of the most romantic songs of Mohit Chauhan. The song is a soulful track loaded with romance and the pure emotion of love. The song is written by Irshad Kamil and is picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai. The song is composed by Pritam Chakraborty and it features the marvellous sound of Mohit Chauhan. The song currently has over 81 million views on YouTube.

Matargashti

The song Matargashti from the movie Tamasha was a quirky number with a groovy tune and catchy music. The song is written by Irshad Kamil and is picturised on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The song is composed by A.R Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan. Fans and netizens have stated that the Ranbir Kapoor, A.R Rahman and Mohit Chauhan Trio has always managed to pleasantly surprise them. The song currently has over 45 million views on YouTube.

Tujhe Bhula Diya

Although the movie Anjaana Anjaani did not get a lot of commercial success, the songs of the movie were highly acclaimed. The song Tujhe Bhula Diya made the netizens shed a few tears after listening to the heart-warming song. The song features Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor parting ways in the film. The song is written by Kumaar, Vishal Dadlani and is composed by Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shruti Pathak and has over 40 million views on YouTube.

