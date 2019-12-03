Singing Sensation Momina Mustehsan To Pursue An Alternative Career Option?

Momina Mustehsan who rose to fame in 2016 after singing Afreen Afreen with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is more than a pretty face and wants to do more with her life than just sing songs as she disclosed while in an interview with Samina Peerzada a while ago. Some might even be shocked by what Momina aspires to do in her life and watching the whole interview we can analyse that she intends to do more for mankind before she releases any more songs. Momina is a double major in Biomedical Engineering and Applied Mathematics and has developed biomedical instruments for vaccines and has a larger goal in life than one could have expected from her. Having grown up in a progressive family with working parents, she has grown up with two brothers, without any gender-related restrictions and played most sports in her childhood.

All about Momina Mustehsan

The 27-year-old has achieved praises for everything she had put her attempts on. She gained the limelight as a co-singer for Farhan Saeed's single Pee Jaun and debuted in Bollywood through the song Awari from Ek Villain in 2014. Post which, she starred in Afreen along with the legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. In mid-2018, Momina also released a single with Arjun Kanungo called Aaya Na Tu which saw massive success. But Momina had a change of plans with respect to her musical plans and decided to something bigger for mankind before pursuing the music career again. She is currently a member of the UN Women Pakistan and speaks about feminism and rightful role of women. Here are some of the songs where Momina's musical career went off soaring high. Momina has many reputed accolades in her name including the title of BBC's 100 most influential women, "30 Under 30" by Forbes in 2018, and honoured by Stony Brook University under "40 most successful graduates" as well.

Inventions by Momina as a Biomedical Engineer

Momina is a double major in Biomedical Engineering and Applied Mathematics & Statistics. She takes her major very seriously and credits Biomedical Engineering for the creation of instruments for the medical field. When asked why she didn't follow her mother's footsteps and became a doctor, she replies saying that Biomedical engineering field is an important field due to which she was able to create a solar panel powered vaccine transport cooler. The main intention for this creation is to aid the transport of polio vaccines since Pakistan is one of the few countries where the disease hasn't been eradicated yet. Although Pakistan's weather conditions make it a bit difficult for the vaccines to remain at their optimum temperature, there are additional issues created due to the limited electric supply in the rural areas, this is why the need for solar panel powered vaccine transport cooler surfaces.

