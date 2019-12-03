Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Picture With Sister Pranavi Has A Kardashian Connection

Surbhi Chandna is not only known for her talented acting skills but also for her whacky sense of humour. The actor often treats her fans with some lovely pictures on her social media feed from her personal and professional life. It is not a hidden fact that she also shares a loving bond with her sister Pranavi Chandna. They often share some beautiful pictures with each other on their social media. Recently Surbhi took to her social media to share a stunning picture with her sister but it was her caption that had her attention. Surbhi and her sister had their own 'Fake Kardashian Sisters' moment while posing for the picture.

Surbhi and Pranavi are looking lovely in the picture

Both Surbhi and Pranavi looked super gorgeous in their stylish attires. While Surbhi looked pretty in a yellow shirt and blue jeans which she paired it up with a belt. She also opted for a hairband along with the whole look. Pranavi, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white crop top and pants which she paired with a belt. Her lovely locks were further glamming up the look. The siblings are surely raising the fashion quotient through several notches. Surbhi is one of the most stylish divas of Indian television. Check out the picture here.

Surbhi and Namit will soon be seen in a romantic track from the show

Surbhi recently also raised the excitement of all the 'SidIsha' fans as she shared a video that shows her and co-star Namit Khanna shooting for a special romantic sequence that has roses, heart-shaped balloons and champagne in the background. By the looks of it, it seems to be a romantic track that will showcase the beautiful chemistry between Surbhi and Namit. Surbhi has been winning a lot of accolades for her stint as Dr. Ishani in the show Sanjivani. The show also boasts of a stellar star cast which also stars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh in pivotal roles. The show is bankrolled by Sidharth P Malhotra.

