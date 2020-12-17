Montreal Orchestre Symphonique Pays Tribute To Beethoven On His 250th Birth Anniversary

The grand celebration of Beethoven's 250th Birthday saw a classical music event at Montreal. This great musicians precise birthday is unknown but records say he was baptized on December 17, 1770, in Bonn, Germany. It is assumed that December 16 is his birthdate and has been a customary ritual to celebrate the 24 hours. The Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal (OSM) performed all of the nine symphonies of Beethoven this year to honour his 250th birth anniversary. Read more details about this grand performance here.

Beethoven's 250th birth anniversary celebration

Ludwig Van Beethoven is the man who revolutionized the music industry like nobody of his time. Beethoven didn't settle to the form of music that people were comfortable with and created his unique symphonies, with the string quartet, piano sonatas and operas by stretching them their fullest. His music lives long after his demise and has been celebrated all over the world. His music is commemorated at all the major Orchestra and Opera centres. The orchestra headed under the former musical director Kent Nagano, in Montreal, Canada honoured Beethoven recently by presenting his nine symphonies. According to the Global News, The Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal will webcast the recent recording of the Beethovens 7th symphony on January 14, 2021, for 14 days.

For every classical music lover, today is a day to celebrate. Given the COVID-19 situation, the joy of live orchestra and performances might not easily available. So for all the Beethoven fans who wish to celebrate his 250th birth anniversary can watch some of the old performances that have been done all around the world by various musicians. Beethoven died at the age of 56 in Vienna, Austria. He has various art museums dedicated to his life in music. Here's an old video of Kent Nagano's performance of Beethoven's symphonies.

While talking to Global News, William Caplin, who is a music professor at The Schulich School of Music of McGill University said that he thinks Beethoven's music has tremendous rhythmical vitality and is an important part of his music. He also said - Nobody wrote music like Beethoven and the way he used his rhythm, syncopations and accents gave the music a lot of life and verve. Even after two and a half centuries the music composed by this genius lives long and inspires many more musicians around the globe.

