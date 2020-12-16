AC Valhalla Winged Shield: Know About One Of Light Shields In Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

AC Valhalla Winged Shield

Winged Shield is a light Shield that the players can wield in their off-hand. This allows for a quick and effective way of blocking and attacking enemies. Just like the other shields, this one is also linked with one of the four skills trees that are, the Raven Skill Tree, Bear Skill Tree or Wolf Skill Tree.

Apart from this, it can be easily upgraded at any Blacksmith in order to give it better quality and also for adding Rune Slots to the shield. You can upgrade every shield for a particular number of times for increasing their stats like damage and sturdiness. Below mentioned is the Winged Shield Information and a list of other shields in the game.

Shield Type: Light

Skill Tree: Wolf

Heavy Shields: Royal Guard Kite Shield Plank and Buckler Hirocervus Scale Sarcophagus Shield Oaken Kite Shield

Light Shield Ursine Guard Raven Clan Shield Hrafn Guard Drekar Shield Winged Shield Huldufolk Shield Sleipnir Shield Briton Shield Shishi Guard Spartan Shield



AC Valhalla Update

Added in-game support for the Settlement expansion and Yule Festival The Yule Festival is a time-limited event with several festivities to enjoy and rewards to obtain. To bring this and future festivals to life, you'll see the arrival of the revellers just east of the current settlement. We’ll provide more details about the Settlement expansion and the Yule Festival in our upcoming Yule Season Preview article. Stay tuned.

Miscellaneous Legendary animal trophies will now correctly appear in the Longhouse.

Balancing Tweaked the NPC power level behaviour. NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player. NPCs that are 51 power below the player will be highlighted in green. World bosses will match the player's power level when the power exceeds the world bosses’ base level. (also applies to: Alpha animals, Zealots) This change applies to all difficulties. Added loot-able chests to the Grand Magaester's hideout. Note: This hideout is only available from a very specific moment in the game. Spoilers. :) Addressed an issue where the Crit. Spark rune would not work when slotted into bows. Addressed an issue where wrong weapon stats were displayed for specific items. Royal Guard Viper Bow Death-Speaker The Mark of Sol Doppelhander Hundtoth



