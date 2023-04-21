Moonbin Of ASTRO Dies At 25; BTS RM, SHINee Taemin, GOT7 Young Jae Condole His Demise

ASTRO Moonbin was found dead by his manager on Wednesday night in his Seoul apartment. He was 25 at the time of his passing. After his death, the entire K-pop industry came together to mourn his loss. ASTRO member MJ, who was in the military, took a leave for his bandmate's funeral. While several celebrities postponed their scheduled events and activities, others took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the idol.

SHINee's member Key commented on Moonbin's post and wrote, "I can't sleep even more since I said my last goodbye hoping to go somewhere nice. I really want you to be very happy. Thank you very much for leaving many records of the past days that Moonbin has done. Those who are left behind will be able to live with a smile and smile with those memories and hope for the day when you walk around the street with a bright smile. Good job. And I'm sorry for not knowing." Check the post below.

BTS rapper RM aka Namjoon also paid his last respects to Moonbin by posting a black background photo on his Instagram story without any caption. Comedian Kwon Hyuk Soo paid condolences to the late idol by posting a picture of the sky. He captioned the post, "I love you so much… I’m sorry, thankful, and I miss you. Be well."

Monsta X members mourned the loss of Moonbin by wearing black. The K-pop idols were spotted at the airport in an all-black outfits to pay tribute to the bereaved. GOT7 member Young Jae talked about the passing of ASTRO’s Moonbin, He said he remembers him as someone who is bright and smiling. Up to now, he honestly couldn’t believe it. He hopes he is in peace and that he is is smiling even in that place as well.

More K-pop stars pay tribute to Moonbin

Boys Planet contestant Wumuti penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram stories. "Hyung, it feels like just yesterday we spoke throughout the night and promised each other to live healthy lives and to eat together, so imagining bowing to a picture of you is really hard for me. You did so well, hyung. Please go to a good place and be happy and healthy, hyung. I’ll keep the promises we made in your stead. I miss you a lot, and I love you, hyung," he wrote.

Veteran comedian Hong Seok Cheon revealed he was a fan of the late ASTRO member Moonbin and expressed his sorrow over the news of his death. He wrote, "I was so heartbroken after hearing the news last night. I was a fan and rooted for you, but as your sunbae, I haven’t done anything for you. Please rest in peace. I am sorry, I am so sorry."

SHINee's Taemin paid tribute to the singer on his Instagram handle as well. He wrote, "I remember how he shined on stage. I hope he continues to always shine as he was, and that he is happy there." Meanwhile, Yunho wrote, "I won’t forget how you shined as you smiled brightly. I pray that you will be happy and at peace there."