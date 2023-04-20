Moonbin Death: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Videos Leak Ahead Of Funeral Despite Calls For Privacy

Moonbin died by suicide on April 19. After his untimely demise, his close friend and ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo returned back to Korea from the US to be with the family in their time of need and pay his last respects to the late K-pop idol. As soon as Eun-woo reached the airport, several photos and videos of his arrival started to circulate online.

In the video, the True Beauty star could be seen making his way out of the airport. He was accompanied by private security and his staffers as he rushed out of the airport. The singer-actor hid his face with a mask and wore baseball cap. As he noticed the paprazzi recording him, he turned his face down. Take a look at the viral video here.

The viral photos and videos of Eun-woo's arrival at the airport upset the fans as they thought the actor's privacy should be respected during this time. A netzien commented, "What is wrong with the people? Shoving your phones in Eunwoo's face like that... If we are feeling this bad as outsiders, he KNEW Moonbin. Let him mourn in peace. This isn't a K-pop op." Another one wrote, "Can't believe they still filed Eun-woo. He must be upset." "I can't believe they are streaming Eunwoo's arrival at the airport. This is so sick," said another social media user.

For the unversed, Cha Eun-woo was in the United States when the news of Moonbin suicide broke. His agency Fantagio confirmed that he left for Korea immeditaley after hering of Moonbin's demise. They also requested fans to give Moonbin's family members, friends, and ASTRO members privacy as they mourn.

ASTRO members arrive at the funeral home

Earlier in the day, Moonbin's agency shared that the ASTRO band members are gathering at his wake. MJ took a special leave from the military after hearing the news of Moonbin's sudden demise. Jin Jin and San-ha have been with the bereaved's family members. Former ASTRO member Rocky also gathered at the wake, the agency confirmed to Sports Today.

Moonbin found dead at his Seoul residence

Moonbin was found dead by his manager at his residence in Seoul. The manager called the police and informed them about the situation. His agency confirmed the news of his demise and said, "On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."