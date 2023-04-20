Moonbin Death: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Returns From US, MJ Takes Special Leave From Military

Korean boy band ASTRO's member Moonbin recently died by suicide. The news of his untimely demise came as a shock to many including his band members Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha, MJ, and Jin Jin. The late idol's agency Fantagio shared that the band members are gathering at his wake.

Cha Eun-woo, who was in the United States is on his way to return to Korea. While MJ has "just arrived" with a special leave from the military after hearing the news of his demise, Jin Jin and San-ha (also known as Sanha) have been with the bereaved family members since morning. The statement read, " Cha Eunwoo, after receiving the tragic news, left the United States and is on his way to return to Korea. MJ also asked to take a leave after hearing the news to attend the wake." Former ASTRO member Rocky is also present at the wake, Fantagio confirmed to Sports Today.

About Moonbin's funeral

According to a report in Yonhap News, Moonbin's funeral will take place on April 22. The mortal remains have been kept at Seoul San Hospital. The statement further revealed that Moonbin's family is in deep mourning and wants to have the funeral in private.

"Moonbin’s family, who is in deep mourning due to the tragedy, wants to have the funeral quietly and in private. With this said, we will keep the wake and the funeral process private from the media. The family does not want guests or media present. We ask that you allow (Moonbin’s) send-off to be beautiful and ask that you pray for the deceased," the statement read.

About Moonbin's demise

Moonbin was found dead by his manager at his residence in Seoul on April 19. The manager immediately called the police and informed them that the singer-dancer isn't responding to him. The police reportedly said that the cause of Moonbin's death is likely suicide. To determine the actual cause of his demise, an autopsy will be conducted. His agency confirmed the news of his passing and said, "On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."