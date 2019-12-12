Most Viewed Taylor Swift Music Videos That You Must Check Out

Taylor Swift is a popular American singer and songwriter. She is known for writing songs about her personal life, which were well-received. At age 14, she became the youngest artist signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house and, at 15, she signed with label Big Machine Records. The singer recently won the AMA for Artist Of The Year, making her one of the most popular singers of this generation. The artist also dropped her album Lover this year. Taylor has her own unique style when it comes to singing and performing. There are various music videos in her discography. Let’s look at the most-viewed music videos of Taylor Swift. These are not in any particular order:

Shake It Off

This song is about self-empowerment. These types of songs were popular back in the 2010s. Shake It Off is an anthem about how you can love yourself and shake off the haters. This song is also inspired by Swift's life experiences. The song has over 2.8 billion views.

Blank Space

For years now, Taylor has been perceived as a vengeful girlfriend. Rather than hiding her insecurities in public, the artist made a song about it and dropped it for her fans. This portrayal of a fictitious version of herself includes some of the singer’s best lyrics. With 2.5 Billion views, this is also among her best songs.

Bad Blood feat. Kendrick Lamar

If you think that Taylor getting revenge on her exes is too much, look at this song. It’s a song where Swift targets a former friend over a betrayal. This song also has 1.3 Billion views.

Style

There are many who claim that this song is about Taylor’s ex Harry Styles. Style is from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album. This song has over 600 million views.

Look What You Made Me Do

This is the most discordant song from Taylor’s discography. In the music video, Taylor is seen embracing her flaws and crossing the vile side of herself. Fans have always loved Taylor in distinctive demeanors in her music videos. This song has about 1.1 Billion views.

