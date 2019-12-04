Taylor Swift: The Popular Singer's Obsession With Cats

Taylor Swift was recently interviewed by a reputed publication and did a whole photoshoot with the entertainment portal. The ten-time Grammy Award winner has also recently won the Artist Of The Year award in the AMAs 2019. She accepted the Artist Of The Year award in the AMAs 2019 from Calorie King.

Taylor's two Scottish fold cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, are pretty famous as well. Taylor Swift’s fans always talk about her cats. In fact, she is obsessed with cats. There is a movie on cats named Cats and Taylor is going to star in it as Bombalurina. The artist talked about the movie with British Vogue.

Taylor Swift has two cats - Meredith and Olivia. These cutest fluffers are Scottish folds. Olivia is also nicknamed Dibbles. Both are Scottish folds. Meredith has her name from the show Grey’s Anatomy; Olivia has her name from the show Law and Order. Meredith also became Taylor’s cat on Halloween 2011. Taylor always enjoys the company of her cats but the feel is not always mutual. Olivia became Taylor’s back in June of 2014. Taylor also posted this cute picture of her cat social media on National Cat Day.

