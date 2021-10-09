Justin Bieber: Our World: Justin Bieber, Hailey Reveal Parenting Plans In The Documentary

As Justin Bieber’s highly-anticipated documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World recently hit the screens, it made an interesting revelation about how he was trying to start a family with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a topsy-turvy relationship before they got engaged in 2018, but later they announced that they were married to each other.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s parenting plans revealed

According to the reports by The Sun, as Justin Bieber: Our World documentary was recently released, it hinted that the couple was making parenting plans. The documentary also depicted how Justin Bieber opened up about his relationship with his wife, Hailey, and his desire to start a family with her. A clip from Justin Bieber: Our World revealed the time when Bieber was at his 2020 New Year’s Eve concert on top of the roof of the Beverly Hilton in California and talked about his parenting plans with Hailey Baldwin and stated-

“to continue to set goals and have fun doing them, make sure I put family first … and hopefully we will squish out a nugget.” He then turned towards Hailey and asked, “At the end of 2021, how about we start trying?”

In the documentary, the singer also talked about how his relationship with his wife brought him comfort and further opened up about how a lot of things were unpredictable but now he had a partner to spend his life with. He said, “In my home growing up, a lot of things were unpredictable and that made things unreliable. Now I have a partner to spend the rest of my life with. It’s been really good for my mental health, heart and spirit.”.

In March 2020, when Justin Bieber appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he talked about his parenting plans and mentioned that he had left that decision to his wife Hailey because it was her body. When he was asked how many babies did he want, he revealed that he was going to have as many kids as Hailey was wishing to push out. He also revealed that he thinks that his wife wants to have a few. On the other hand, Hailey Baldwin revealed in a 2018 interview with Vogue that she loved kids and could not wait to have kids of her own.

Image: AP