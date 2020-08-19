Angelina Jolie Speaks About Being Quarantined With Her Six Kids; Says 'I Like Chaos'

In an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie spoke about being quarantined with her six kids amid the pandemic. The actor remarked that she thoroughly enjoys the chaos of the quality time. Explaining her stance, Angelina Jolie confessed that she was never a person who prefers relaxation.

'I like chaos': Angelina Jolie

Adding to the same, Angelina Jolie revealed that she has been on several high-level meetings where there is utter chaos and she just enjoys ‘being a human’ with everybody else and laugh through it. In her interview, Angelina Jolie explained that she tried to create a structure for her children, however, the actor confessed that her daughter, Zahara is more organised in doing so. Adding to the same, Angelina remarked that her children love to watch movies and mentioned that their movie nights are all about pyjamas, robes and snacks. More so, Angelina Jolie recently told Extra that her children are helping each other out in everything amid the pandemic.

Besides being with her family, Angelina has remained active with several humanitarian causes during the lockdown. In a recent op-ed published in the Los Angeles Times, Angelina pointed out that children are being exposed to domestic violence under isolation at homes. Jolie also urged that immediate action is needed to train teachers, who can help children recognise signs of domestic abuse via online classes. More so, Angelina Jolie suggested that the number of house calls made by social workers should be increased during the pandemic to check on children's safety.

Angelina Jolie- on the professional front

Angelina Jolie garnered immense appreciation for her performance as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Those Who Wish Me Dead. The movie chronicles the story of a teenage murder witness, who finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him. The film also stars Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult in prominent roles and is helmed by Taylor Sheridan. The actor also has Eternals in her kitty, which tells the story of a race of immortal beings who live on earth and shape its history and civilisations.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from CityDreamer channel)

