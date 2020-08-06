Is Angelina Jolie Helping Kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara Reconcile With Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt is amongst Hollywood's most famous actors. He is popular for many hit films including Fight Club, the Oceans series, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and many more. He is also known for his romantic films, action movies as well as his publicized personal life. After being in a relationship for 9-10 years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married in 2014 and later split in 2016. Angelina Jolie has six kids: Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Zahara and Pax.

Angelina Jolie advocating for Brad Pitt and her kids to reconcile?

According to a report by US weekly, Angelina Jolie is helping her ex Brad Pitt to reconcile with Maddox, Pax and Zahara. The report also mentioned that the relationship between Pitt and the kids had improved over time since Brad and Angelina split in 2016. The report also added that Jolie is now advocating for Pitt to reconcile with the older kids.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on the work front

Meanwhile, Jolie is all geared up to be a part of the adventure movie titled The One and Only Ivan. The cast of The One and Only Ivan includes Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Danny DeVito, Chaka Khan, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo and Mike White. On the other hand, the movie By The Sea was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first and last film together since their wedding. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt featured in the film Mr and Mrs Smith as a married couple and By the Sea was their second film together.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt recently managed to turn heads with his indelible performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

According to reports, the Kissing Booth actor Joey King is currently speculated to be paired opposite Brad Pitt in the action-thriller Bullet Train for Sony Pictures. The report further adds that the director of the movie, David Leitch, who is best known for his work in Hobbs & Shaw, will supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz. Reportedly, Joey King plays one of the four leads opposite Pitt and is believed to be the only woman in the group.

