Naagin 4: Shalin Bhanot To Be Part Of Supernatural Drama Starring Nia Sharma?

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin is all set to come back with a fourth installment of the series. Ekta is super excited after all three parts of the show getting high ranking and were successful to release the fourth part. Naagin 4 is making headlines since its announcement either for the cast or the release dates. The cast of the show is much-talked-about as fans are curious to know about the star cast.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor welcomed Jasmin Bhasin into the show as a Naagin. Ekta also revealed that Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Manit Joura have been roped in for the prominent roles in Naagin 4. While the fans and followers of the show are eagerly waiting for the premiere of the show and it is also reported that the show will have a huge star cast with new additions in the team.

Shalin Bhanot to join Naagin 4:

According to the media reports, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Jaur's ex-husband Shalin Bhanot will also be the part of the supernatural thriller. According to media reports, the television actor has been approached for a pivotal role in the drama. There are several reports that he might join the Naagin 4 star cast soon. Although there is no official announcement by the director or producers of the show regarding the same. But, Shalin Bhanot's fans are excited to witness him as a part of the supernatural drama. There are also few speculations about Sayantani Ghosh that she might also be a part of the supernatural drama.

On the professional front, Shalin is known for his impeccable performance in Suryaputra Karn, Sher-e-Punjab: Manhara Ranjit Singh to name a few. He is also part of the mythological drama where he is seen portraying the role of Ravan in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. While the shooting for the much-awaited show Naagin 4 has begun in the parts of Rajashthan. According to some media reports, the fourth season of the popular drama will air somewhere around mid-December this year.

